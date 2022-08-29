Dehradun: Due to incessant rains in Dehradun, a house in Kath Bungalow collapsed on Monday leading to the death of three people, including two women and a child. On receiving the information, the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team immediately reached the spot. By the time all three could be pulled out of the rubble, they were found dead, said an official.

The rescue team under the leadership of Inspector Anirudh Bhandari from Post Sahastradhara immediately reached the spot and initiated the search and rescue operation. Cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi also reached the spot after learning about the accident. In view of heavy rains, Dehradun District Magistrate Sonika has instructed to keep all schools in the Mussoorie closed on Monday.

Due to heavy rains since Sunday night, reports of excessive damage are being reported from Johri Road, Timli Mansingh, and the Kishanpur area including Kath Bungalow of Rajpur, Dehradun. It is reported that many places are facing the issue of waterlogging and the agriculture fields have also suffered due to heavy rains.