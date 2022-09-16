New Delhi: At least seven persons, including a woman, were injured after the collapse of a house in Northeast Delhi on Friday. According to police officials, nine people were inside the house when it collapsed. Two among them are suspected to be trapped under the rubble.

Police, MCD and Delhi Fire Services personnel subsequently reached the spot. All seven rescued have been admitted to the GTB Hospital. The labourers were renovating the house when the first floor collapsed, police officials further noted.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services Director, said, "Four fire engines were deployed at the spot. Seven persons have been rescued so far. Two more are suspected to be trapped under the debris." He noted that inputs regarding the incident were received at around 12:00 pm. A police official further said that legal action had been kicked off and rescue operations were ongoing.

