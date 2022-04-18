Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Shimla is packed with tourists as they are flocking to the queen of hills to beat the scorching summer heat. And as a result, tourists are finding it difficult to get accommodation. Not only this, due to the increase in the influx of tourists, the rooms rents have also been increased by the hotels. Apart from this, due to the rise in footfalls in the city, the parking has also become full while on Sunday the tourists were seen wandering on roads to park vehicles. Due to which the tourists had to go towards Chhota Shimla to park their vehicles. In the last three days, more than 16,000 vehicles have reached Shimla from other states. Due to the sudden increase in vehicles, the city is also facing the traffic snarls. On Sunday, vehicles were stranded as traffic came to a standstill on Victory Tunnel, Lakkar Bazar and Cart Road.

A tourist said that he had come to Shimla on the weekend, but rooms are not available in the hotels to stay and they also increased the room rent. Apart from this, parking lots are also not available to park the vehicles as they are already jam packed with vehicles. This is causing a lot of trouble to the tourists. On the other hand, businessmen are happy with the increase in the influx of tourists. Traders say that tourists are reaching Shimla in large numbers for the last three days due to which they are doing good business.