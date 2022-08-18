Mylavaram (Andhra Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, hostel girls, studying in 9th standard, plotted injuries using a pencil-sharpener blade to go back home on Wednesday. The police interrogated the three students of the social welfare hostel in Mylavaram, Thiruvuru Mandal of the NTR district after fellow students informed the warden, and the police were informed immediately. The warden informed that the three girls returned from home on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, one of these girls complained to the warden about a masked man who tried to kill her after injuries on her neck and cheeks were spotted. During the investigation, the police got to know that the girls were faking the injuries to go back home and earlier also tried to pretend to have a fever by putting onions under their armpits.