Hoshiarpur (Punjab): In an unfortunate incident, a speeding truck rammed into a school bus in Dasuya of Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Friday morning, claiming the life of a student. According to reports, a ninth-class student succumbed to injuries while several others sustained severe injuries. The deceased student has been identified as belonging to Lodhi Chak Village in Tanda.

Reports suggest that the school bus was hit from the rear by an overspeeding truck on Friday morning. Around 13 students sustained injuries and five of them along with the bus conductor are critically injured and have been shifted to a private hospital in Hoshiyarpur. Police officials are on the spot and a probe has been initiated. The bus and the truck are in their custody. They are trying to find out the sole reason behind the accident.

More details are awaited.