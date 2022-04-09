Kashipur (Uttarkhand): The District Magistrate and SSP of Udham Singh Nagar inspected the historic Kashipur Chaiti Mela of Udham Singh Nagar which started on April 2 and will go on for a month. Proper instructions were given by DM to improve the cleanliness and other arrangements as the horse market will be set up again after two years. Like every year, a horse market has been organized at Chaiti Jatra. This time the most expensive Marwari horse breed named 'Bhura Nukhra' is worth Rs 21 lakh.

Kashipur Chaiti Mela in Uttarakhand

Bhura's owner Ible Hassan resident of the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh said, "the horse is of the Marwari breed and is only 17 months old. Since 2014 I have been taking part in this fair and bringing my horses." Owing to the pandemic the fair did not take place for the last two years. So at this time a large number of horse traders and horse buyers and most people have been excited about this fair.

Horse traders from various states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, etc. participate and set up their stalls with their horses in the horse market. Before purchasing horses the buyers check their ability to run and their features. This time horses of Sindhi, Arabia, Marwari, Avalak, Amritsari, Valhotra, Nukhra, and Afghani species have come into this horse market. However, there's a lot of demand for horses from Ludhiana and Punjab.

The horse market has been going on for 140 years. It is being said that Sultana Daku, a famous dacoit of her time in Uttar Pradesh also used to purchase a horse from this horse market. At that time, horses ranged from Rs 5 to Rs 50 and a horse of good breed ranged from Rs 100 to Rs 150. This year the most expensive horse that has come to the fair is Rs 21 lakhs. Chaudhary Shaukat, who set up a horse market said, "the horse market is established by our ancestors, which has been going on for the last 140 years.

This market was set up by his grandfather's grandfather Hussain Baksh. In those days, people used to come to buy horses from Meerut, Babugarh Cantonment, Ranikhet Cantonment, and Gaushala."