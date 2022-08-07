Meerut: A sensational case of honour killing bid has come to light from the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. It is learnt that the father was angry with his daughter's love affair and paid 1 lakh supari for the murder of his own daughter. He hatched a filmi style plot where a compounder reaches the hospital and administers a poisonous injection to the girl and flees the spot. However, the girl was saved by the alert doctor. The police arrested the accused father, the compounder and the staff nurse for their involvement in the murder plot and sent them to jail.

Actually, a girl, a resident of Shivlok Puri in Kankarkheda of Meerut, was admitted to Kailash Hospital late on Friday night where it was told that the girl had gone to the terrace to collect clothes when monkeys attacked her. In a panic, the girl jumped from the roof in fear of the monkeys. Immediately, she was admitted to Kailash Hospital for treatment. After first aid, she was admitted to Future Hospital in Pallavapuram. Meanwhile, a compounder reportedly arrived there and administered an injection of potassium chloride to the girl.

After administering the injection, the girl's condition worsened and doctors suspected that something went wrong. When they searched the CCTV footage, they saw that a young man had arrived in the ICU in the guise of a doctor and left there soon after. Based on the CCTV footage, it was found that the young man was working as a compounder in another hospital. Police arrested accused compounder Ramesh. During the police interrogation, the accused told that the girl's father had given him a supari of Rs 1 lakh to kill the girl.

The accused father of the minor disclosed that his daughter was having an affair with a gym director. Hence, he decided to kill her and hired the compounder and paid him Rs 1 lakh to kill his daughter. Later, the Pallavapuram police arrested the father, the compounder and the staff nurse. An empty syringe, injection and Rs 90 were recovered from their possession.