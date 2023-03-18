Astrological predictions for March 18, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You may put aside the matters of the heart even when you may be with your beloved as work may reign your mind. However, your partner may give you support that may make you feel relaxed. In finance, your ambition to enhance your income may keep up the psychological pressure. Appreciation for hard work may boost your spirit on the professional front. All the same, you may need to keep in mind that space does not guarantee success, it's patience that does it all!

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Your love life will be wonderful provided that you keep patience and perseverance. You are likely to share responsibilities for your family and loved ones. Smart work is necessary in order to earn really well today. This is what you are going to learn today. Your mental and emotional stress may affect your work life. It is advisable that you don't push yourself to work today. In short, you should relax throughout the day as it will make you feel better.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You may be disappointed if you expect your spouse to love you very intensely. You would like to initiate the conversations but ultimately your sweetheart is likely to intensify the romance. The relationship will go smoothly provided you will get your ego under control. You will be negative about finances. You will understand the fact that when you need money, all your friends and relatives seem to vanish. You will have to handle your problems alone.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. Your companion may show a lot of love and affection and this will give you peace of mind. Things will go in your luck in the relationship. You are sentimental but today, finances will fail to move you. You will remain more down-to-earth and practical. There can be a real conflict between the desires of your mind and heart. You should be calm today since the day is not much in your luck.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Your ability to think intelligently will not let you get carried away by emotions. You are in a mood to influence your loved one. Managing emotional stress would be challenging for you. You need someone who can relate better with you. Today you are going to work harder against your nature, in order to earn more. You generally don’t regret spending money, but today you might end up doing so.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. The desire to be with someone close to your heart is likely to help you finish work on time. Staying in the company of your beloved may bring you happiness and pave the way for a smooth relationship. Luck may favour you in financial matters. You are likely to earn excellent profits from past investments. An innovative and curious mind may propel you to try your hands at new developments and inventions. An experimental and positive attitude may bring positive outcomes in your vocation.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. A mature approach to love will help you spend a happy time with your companion. Too many expectations from your partner will kill the fun. Adjustment is the key to a sustaining relationship. In financial matters, you will be able to guide others in your outer circle very well. They will believe in your sound advice and will be benefited too. Avoid getting into any kind of dispute with colleagues because you will not be able to prove your point to them.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. To keep your love life peaceful, avoid dominating your loved one. This is not going to be a very good day for money matters, however, it won’t imbalance you from the inside. You will be okay with your financial standing. There may be some tasks that have been pending for a long time. You will take them up and complete them too. The day favours activities that need to be done quickly. In the meetings too, your senior authorities may demand faster decisions.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Your life partner too can help you take a decision. You will succeed in managing joint financial planning with your spouse if you are honest and flexible to go ahead with your efforts. Today it appears as if you have got Midas touch. You will be able to lay the foundation for long-term financial stability and security today. You are likely to receive good news related to bonuses or additional rewards. Take your monetary gains seriously today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You won't be able to give justice to your personal life as your concerns will keep haunting you. You may not express yourself before your sweetheart easily. You will be coming up with brilliant ideas at the workplace. You will be able to evaluate the risks involved in any investment. You will be able to hone your professional skills today. You will be concerned about your future in the workplace. You will hit the target or deadline that you are supposed to achieve.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. This may be the time to learn from your past mistakes as you may feel pressured in your love relationship. A change in your mindset may help to maintain harmony in the union. Some financial issues may crop up for the day. It may get difficult for you to cut down on your expenses though you may take money matters seriously. Professionally your problems may seem to be insignificant to others. Control your temper and try your best to sort out personal issues with a cool mind.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Good times with your beloved may make your day. If there is something that haunts you make sure you express it before your partner lest situations may take a negative turn. Today financial gains may be linked directly to your efforts. Your hard work may start showing desired results as there may be gains. In professional matters, situations may go haywire if you do not take timely precautions. Refrain from making important decisions as a wrong step may cost you a hefty price.