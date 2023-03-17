Horoscope - Astrological predictions for March 17, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. You may not be able to give quality time to your sweetheart but even the little time you spend together will refresh you. Even a small concern for your mate will give you better interaction with your partner. Today you are going to remain lucky on the whole. You will be able figure out new avenues for increasing your income. You will be able to gather the necessary information. Your stars seem to support your career.

Taurus(April 21 - May 21): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. You may not feel happy with the way things are happening in your personal life. Disagreements are on the cards. It’s ideal to discuss issues with patience and sort it out immediately. Keep your anger in control and relationships will be smooth. Your financial situation will change for the better today. Your mood may seem quite mysterious to others. There are chances that it will trigger unwanted discussions in the office.

Gemini (May 22 - June 21): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. There seems to be no problems on the love front. You are likely to enjoy a smooth lifestyle with your family and loved one. However, you need to be a bit serious in taking responsibilities. Financial matters will be so-so during the first half of the day. There will neither be a decline nor an upward incline in your finances. Watch your business partner’s financial handling carefully. Your energy might get affected by the jealousy of people.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. There is absolutely no problem if you get a chance to bring out your sentimental side. However, you need to stay carefully and watch your partner’s reaction. You will remain safe if you go accordingly with your sweetheart’s reaction. Overall, you will be very serious in your approach towards everything. You will be working very sincerely on all the tasks. You should avoid working for longer hours as there are chances of falling sick. You are advised to remain conscious about your health.

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. There is absolutely no problem if you get a chance to bring out your sentimental side. However, you need to stay carefully and watch your partner’s reaction. You will remain safe if you go accordingly with your sweetheart’s reaction. Today you will be spending your energy on various activities. You will be working hard in the first half of the day. It would help to have light food today so that you can feel more energetic. On the monetary front, today is an auspicious day for you.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. Too much of emotions may be harmful so try to be a little practical in love life. Emotions with the practical view will make you a better person in the relationship. Your presence of mind and sense of humour will manage the critical situations well. You will be easy today and may not want to get tensed over small things. You will work without getting tired and your mind will work fast. You will be organised in your work schedule today.

Libra (September 23 - October 23): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. You want to feel special in front of your loved one. You are likely to woo your partner or bring him/her to a special place to express your love. It is going to be a memorable day and you want to do anything to keep your relationship strong. Today you need not worry about anything else when your health is good. You will deal with everything, provided you remain and composed. You may feel responsible for work.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. Your sweetheart may feel alone as you are likely to spend the maximum hours working. It’s best to spend quality hours both in professional and love life. Things will get clearer and easier for you in the days to come. On the health point of view, no further complications are foreseen. Chances of you creating tricky situations are very high and that might affect your mood badly. You yourself might invite trouble for you. You shall be comfortable on the financial front today.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December21): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. You are in seventh heaven as romance is in the air. You may plan for an exciting evening with your sweetheart. Early in the day, you shall be seized by a strong urge to blow up your money unnecessarily. You may have set your mind to buying something that you feel may not be available later. Today you will be able to maintain good health. Your confidence level would also be very high.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. You will spend money in the first part of the day on the things that you thought will get sorted out without spending money. But you will realise later that things are not as easy as they seem. The first half of the day might not be that good as compared to the second half. You will work in a systematic manner. You will be able to give better output during the second half of the day.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. Your hectic work schedule will leave your beloved feeling ignored. However, since the two of you share an understanding relationship, you will be able to make it up to your beloved. On the bright side, you will be multitasking. You will have energy to multitask in the first half of the day but in the second half, your energy levels may start dropping. Thus, it would be wise to maintain your fitness in order to deal with such days better.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. In terms of your finances, you are likely to make a ton of money. You will probably not be very happy with all the financial gains because for you peace, creativity and progress are more important. With your loads of enthusiasm and energy, you will manage your workload in a good manner. You may also try to improve the quality of your work. You will get your much sought after appreciation, which will make you feel much better.