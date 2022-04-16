Chennai: What is it called when the Sun sets and the Moon rises at the same time? It's called a selenelion also called as horizontal ellipse, and it occurs when the sun and moon are 180 degrees apart in the sky at the same time. Notably, this phenomenon occurring on Saturday, which can be witnessed at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Kanyakumari has a unique geological structure that does not exist in any part of the country. Here the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean converge.

From the sea view point here, you can see the sunset and the moon rising from the same place at the same time. Such a rare view is set to take place on Saturday. Many tourists have started visiting Kanyakumari to see this. In this backdrop, the Kanyakumari district police have made elaborate arrangements for the visitors. Special pujas will be performed at the Bhagwati Amman temple in Kanyakumari on the occasion of Chitra Pounarmi.

