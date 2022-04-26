Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti hoped on Tuesday that the Supreme Court will not only stay the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, but reverse all the laws extended to Jammu and Kashmir after the special status of the erstwhile state was repealed. "A state robbed of its legal and constitutional special status was cleaved into two and disempowered. Yet it took SC 3 years to list the case. Hope the Hon'ble court stays not only revocation of Article 370 but also reverses all the illegal laws brought in," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.

Mufti's reaction came against the backdrop of the Supreme Court agreeing to list after the summer vacation a bunch of petitions challenging the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into Union territories. On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

