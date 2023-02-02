New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday criticised the GNCTD Amendment Act brought by the Centre in 2021 and hoped that the Supreme Court declares it unconstitutional.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal reiterated that LG V K Saxena was raising unreasonable objections over Delhi government's proposal to send teachers to Finland. "Constitution and the law states that LG is bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. This means that the files should not go to the LG. It is wrong that the LG is sent files and he objects.

"In 2021, the GNCTD Amendment Act was brought by the Centre which is unconstitutional. I hope the Supreme Court declares it unconstitutional," Kejriwal said. The GNCTD Amendment Act, 2021 had come into force after being passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on March 22 and March 24, respectively.

The Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court on the matter. Elaborating about the Delhi government's plan to send teachers to different countries for training, the chief minister said, "We have been able to send 1,000 teachers so far to different countries.

"This year too, we had sanctioned money to send teachers to different countries. We had planned that 30 principals will go in December and 30 principals "Unfortunately due to unreasonable objections from the LG, we will not be able to send teachers, it seems," he added. (PTI)