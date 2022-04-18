New Delhi: After an exchange of letters between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan's new premier Shehbaz Sharif, G Parthasarathy, India’s former high commissioner to Pakistan believes that Islamabad is now finding itself increasingly isolated.

In a letter congratulating Shehbaz Sharif on the assumption of charge as the new premier of Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him for an environment free of terror and violence, which would allow both the countries to focus their attention on the development and progress of the people. Prime Minister Modi also reiterated that India remains committed to advancing peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

Commenting on the exchange of letters between two Prime Ministers, G Parthasarathy said, “The Russians are in a bad situation economically and are not in the position to give them the aid that Pakistan wants. More seriously, Pakistan is facing problems at the Afghan border. So, it makes sense to have the border with India stable and the situation predictable”.

Recalling his experience as the former high commissioner to Pakistan, Parthasarathy said that he had known PM Sharif (the then Punjab CM) personally while adding that at ‘that time Sharif was interested in economic development, IT industry in India’.

Meanwhile, new Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had replied to PM Modi’s letter on April 16. In his letter, PM Sharif has called for peaceful and cooperative ties between India and Pakistan but didn’t leave a chance to rake up the Kashmir issue. Parthasarathy added, "it doesn’t make sense for PM Shehbaz Sharif to have tensions with India until he settles down and said that the new PM is a person who takes a lot of interest in economic development."

When asked if betterment of relations between India and Pakistan can be expected now, Parthasarathy pointed out that ‘while dealing with Pakistan one can hope for the best but be prepared for the worst. India needs to be careful when it comes to the Kashmir issue and not let the guard down.'

Extending his greetings and best wishes to the new Pak Prime Minister, PM Narendra Modi said, “I would also like to convey that India remains committed to advancing peace, security, and prosperity in the region. An environment free of terror and violence would allow us to focus our attention on the development and progress of our people”. “We look forward to constructive engagement to build normal neighborly relations between our countries, and for the benefit of the region. Please accept, Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration”, the letter read.

The letter was sent last week, April 12 after PM Sharif took charge as the new Pakistani prime minister after Imran Khan lost a vote of confidence in the Pakistan National Assembly.

In his reply to the letter, Sharif said, “We believe that peaceful and cooperative ties between Pakistan and India are imperative for the progress and socio-economic uplift of our people and the region. This can be best achieved through meaningful engagement and peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Let us secure peace and work for the progress and prosperity of our people”.