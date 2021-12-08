New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a massive demand to repeal the controversial Armed (Forces Special) Powers Act, the Meghalaya government has demanded the Centre to implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the State.

Sitting MP in the Rajya Sabha from Meghalaya, Dr Wanweiroy Kharlukhi said that his government has been constantly appealing to the Central government to impose ILP in the State. At present, ILP is being implemented in four northeastern states: Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur.

"ILP demand from the people of Meghalaya has been there for many several decades. I was still a student leader in 80s, when the demand for ILP was sought. People across Meghalaya feel insecure without ILP. The tribals in Meghalaya were given district council, but we feel the necessity of ILP to protect our identity," said Dr Kharlukhi.

The concerned state government where ILP is under implementation gives permission with necessary official documents allowing the visit of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period of time. ILP is a document on the part of the government which regulates the movement of people outside the state to certain areas.

Dr Kharlukhi has already raised the issue in the ongoing session of the Parliament.



"From the response given by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in the Parliament, it is believed that the issue can still be reviewed," said Dr Kharlukhi.

In a recent reply to a question raised by Dr Kharlukhi in the Rajya Sabha, Rai said that the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system came into existence in 1873 with the promulgation of Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR). It is reviewed from time to time. Presently, it is in existing in the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland.

In fact, the Meghalaya government, which is in alliance with the BJP government at the Centre, has already appealed to implement ILP in the state.

"Our friendship with the BJP government is still there. We are still in discussion with the government on the issue of ILP. And I hope that the central government will consider our appeal," said Dr Kharlukhi.



When asked over the opposition's demand to repeal Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from the northeastern States, Dr Kharlukhi said that both Nagaland and Meghalaya governments have been demanding the repeal of AFSPA.

"The act gives full power to the armed forces. It's like a license to kill. The Nagaland incident happened because Army had full power," said Dr Kharlukhi.

Referring to former Union Home Secretary GK Pillai, Dr Kharlukhi said that Nagaland has been a peaceful state for many years.



"When the entire northeastern states are in peace, why there is AFSPA. There is no necessity for this act," concludes Dr Kharlukhi.