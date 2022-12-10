Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): Several policemen sustained injuries when a clash took place between cops and protesters during a vehicle checking drive in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The Kakrala town under Alapur police station limits in the district virtually turned into a 'battleground'. Hooligans also damaged windowpanes of two police vehicles, besides some cops also sustained injuries in the incident.

Police also said that the handiwork of some drug mafia in the incident could not be ruled out. "The CCTV footages are being scanned. Action will be taken against those found guilty," said SSP Dr Om Prakash Singh.

"On Friday, policemen were conducting the vehicle checking. When some cops stopped a vehicle; the occupants entered into an argument with policemen. They were pacified by the policemen and sent home. They again returned to the area along with their relatives and created a scene at the spot. We have identified three persons involved in the incident. We are trying to identify others also. Stringent action will ensue against them soon," the SSP added.