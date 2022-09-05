Hooghly (West Bengal): A local girl in Hooghly here has won a nationwide sleep contest and took home a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. A pro in sleeping since childhood, Triparna Chakraborty emerged as the best sleeper in the country in the competition held by a private mattress company. She won over 5.5 lakh fellow competitors. One of the main rules of the contest was to sleep for 9 hours for 100 consecutive days without a break.

Triparna, a resident of Srirampur, is stated to have a long history of falling asleep at any location regardless of the occasion. For example, falling into slumber in the examination hall or while attending an interview. Come what may, when she felt like sleeping, she would not compromise.

The girl's victory in a nationwide contest garnered wide attention. Netizens burst into cracking and sharing jokes on Triparna's success story. It was only through social media that Triparna came to know about the sleeping competition. Local public recounted funny stories about her sleeping habits.

Triparna won the title for sleeping for the most number of hours, defeating the rest of the competitors. Her sleep score was 95 out of 100. A delegation was also sent by the organisation to verify her claim during the finals. Triparna is currently working in a US company and works at night. She had to sleep during the day. "I get a three-hour nap in the afternoons. I am happy to have received the award," she said.