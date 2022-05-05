Hyderabad: A man was beaten to death by his brother-in-law along with his friend in an incident of honour killing involving inter-faith marriage in Saroornagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday, police said. The victim has been identified as Villupuram Nagraj of Marpalli village in Rangareddy district.

Nagraj had married Syed Ashrin Sultana from Ghanapur village near Marpalli on January 31 this year after 7 years of relationship. As per police, the woman's brother and his friend attacked Nagraj with iron rods and swords and killed him at around 9 pm, on Wednesday, at the GHMC office road which falls under Saroornagar PS limits.

The accused duo chased and attacked Nagraj when the couple were coming out of Anilkumar Colony in Saroor Nagar where they were currently residing. Nagraj had joined a leading car company in Hyderabad a few months ago as a salesman and post-marriage due to threats, had changed his job and moved to Visakhapatnam two months ago. However, they had returned to the city again five days ago.

Ashrin, shocked on seeing her husband lying in a pool of blood, weeping bitterly alleged that her brother knocked her husband down and indiscriminately hit him on the head with an iron rod. She lamented that she fell on her knees and begged her brother not to kill her husband, but the latter did not heed her cries. She further said that her family members were not ready to accept Nagraj, despite him being ready to change his religion.

Police immediately rushed to the scene after being alerted by locals regarding the incident and special teams were deployed to arrest the accused. Meanwhile, local BJP leaders took to protests and demanded that the accused be severely punished.