Hyderabad: Yet another honour killing took place in Hyderabad within just 15 days of the Saroornagar incident. Twenty-four-year-old Neeraj Panwar was brutally stabbed 20 times by five of his wife's relatives in front of his father to death for inter-caste marriage at Machhi Market in Begum Bazar. According to the Shahinayathgunj police, the victim married a year ago and has a three-month-old baby. He was stabbed to death with a knife by his wife's relatives in a crowded area at Machi Market under Shahinayathgunj police station limits. A case has been registered under IPC 302 against persons unknown and began the investigation.

His father Rajender Panwar alleged that his son was murdered by his wife's relatives as he belonged to a different caste. The deceased was heading to a shop at Mitti Ka Sher when the incident took place. Rajender Panwar had been worried about his son's safety even though a year had passed since the marriage due to continuous threats from his daughter-in-law’s relatives. Following this, the deceased had then lodged a complaint with the Afzalgunj police. Following the murder, Shahinayathgunj police registered a case under IPC 302 against persons unknown and began investigating. Police sent his body to the Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, relatives and friends of Neeraj gathered and raised slogans against the police at Begum Bazaar on Friday. However, a police investigation is underway to nab the accused.