New Delhi: Amid unabated targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened a meeting on Thursday with top officials of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) at North Block to review the present situation. The meeting is taking place ahead of another top-level meeting where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take stock of the situation with J&K Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, J&K Director General Dilbag Singh, top officials of CAPF and other senior Home Ministry officials.

On Wednesday, Home Secretary Bhalla briefed Amit Shah about the steps taken by the Central Agencies following the killing of a teacher in the Kashmir Valley by militants. After the incident, Kashmiri Pandits and migrant employees staged protests demanding the safety of their lives. They have been demanding relocation outside Kashmir till the situation improves in the Valley.