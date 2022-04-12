New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday chaired a crucial meeting with the top brass of the central armed police force (CRPF) and intelligence apparatus and reviewed the security scenario ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jammu visit on April 24.

The meeting, according to the sources, discussed in detail the steps taken to ensure security in the run-up to Modi's Jammu visit, his first after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Security and intelligence top brass are conducting regular meetings to review the security preparedness. A senior intelligence official told ETV Bharat that the security agencies are keeping no stone unturned to ensure full-proof security for PM's visit.

Simultaneously, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also called for a high-level security meeting to discuss the security preparedness ahead of Modi's visit. Apart from Jammu & Kashmir director general of police Dilbag Singh, all administrative secretaries, chiefs of RAW, IB and NIA will also be attending the meeting.

IB's special director and head of counter-terror operations Tapan Deka is already campaigning in Srinagar to personally take stock of the security preparedness. The Prime Minister's visit to Jammu coincides with the 'Panchayat Raj Diwas' and he is likely to interact with at least 700 panchayat representatives from across the country through a virtual conference. While Prime Minister's programme has been limited to Jammu, the security grid wants to rule out any terror-related incidents in the run-up to the visit.

