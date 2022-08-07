Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Home Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Odisha on a two-day visit on Sunday, a BJP leader said on Saturday. Shah will land at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Sunday and will spend the night here. On Monday morning, he will offer prayers at Lingaraj temple as it is the last Monday of the holy Odia month of Sraban, said Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty.

After visiting the temple, Shah will visit Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthplace in Cuttack. He will pay tributes by garlanding his statue as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Mohanty said. Later, he will address the 'Amruta Utasav of the Prajatantra' to mark the 75th anniversary of the Odia daily at the indoor stadium in Cuttack.

In the evening, at an event to be held in Bhubaneswar, the Home Minister will launch the Odisha chapter of 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery', a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 20 years as the head of a government from becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 to being elected the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and again in 2019.