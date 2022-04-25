New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Monday assured a BJP delegation from Maharashtra that the Centre will ask for a detailed report from the State government over the deteriorating law and order situation of the state. "Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai assured us that Home Ministry will ask for a report from the State Government. And if necessary a central team will also visit the State," said Kirit Somaya.

A BJP delegation called on Rai at North Block and briefed him about the prevailing situation in the state. The delegation also met Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and raised the issue concerning the state. Somaiya also raised the issue of attack on him by alleged Siv Sena activists. "The way Maharashtra police arrested one MP and an MLA is also undemocratic," Somaya said after the meeting.

He further alleged that the attack on him took place when he went to meet Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, the lawmaker couple who were arrested over giving a call to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Also read: Mumbai Police refused to lodge my FIR; 70-80 Shiv Sainiks attacked me: Kirit Somaiya