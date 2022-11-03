New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry (MHA) on Thursday asked for a detailed report from Delhi's chief secretary over reports that jailed minister of Aam Admi Party (AAP) government Satyendra Jain has been allegedly getting VVIP treatment in Tihar jail. As per a report, apart from special foods, Jain is also provided with massage facilities inside the jail.

Jain who has been lodged in Tihar jail by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, is also allegedly meeting several unknown persons without any proper authorization, inside the jail. According to the sources, the ED has already submitted all documents as well as footage of such special treatment provided to Jain to the MHA.

It is worth mentioning that ED also informed a court in Delhi on Monday about the such treatment being provided to Jain.



Earlier, ED attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore linked to Jain and his family in April. The ED launched an investigation into the case after the CBI registered an FIR against Jain and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Delhi BJP president and sitting MP Manoj Tiwari also made a such allegation against Tihar jail authorities for providing special treatment to Jain.