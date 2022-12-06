New Delhi: A high-level meeting of the Union Home Ministry chaired by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla over the present law and order situation in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday elaborately discussed the prevailing situation and directed the law enforcement agencies to take all required actions to maintain peace and harmony in the region.

The meeting took place days after The Resistant Force (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba, issued death threats to the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community in the Valley. "The meeting addressed the prevailing law and order situation in J&K," said a senior official in the Home Ministry to ETV Bharat. The meeting is learned to have discussed the death threat issued by TRF. As per reports, TRF released a list of 56 Kashmiri Hindus, who are on the hit list of the proscribed organisation.

Although the CID and Cyber wing of J&K police are investigating the case, the Kashmiri Pandits appealed to the government to resettle them in safer locations. The meeting also discussed the issue surrounding frequent drone interceptions along the Line of Control. What has worried the security agencies is the fact that Pakistan-based anti-India forces have been using drones to supply drugs, arms and ammunition into the country. The meet was attended by top officials of central agencies, as well as officials from the Jammu Kashmir administration. RAW chief Samant Goel, Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka, CRPF Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosan and senior officials from the MHA were all in attendance.