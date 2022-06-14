New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken steps to fill up vacancies in mission mode, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed all Central Ministers and departments to recruit 10 lakh people in mission mode, Shah said, "In line with the instructions of Prime Minister to carry out 10 lakh recruitments in all Government of India departments and ministries over a period of 1.5 years, Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated steps to fill up vacancies in mission mode."

Prime Minister Modi reviewed the status of human resources in all departments and ministries with all top officials of the government. Asserting that the basis of new India is its youths, Shah said that Modi's directive to make 10 lakh recruitments in a mission mode in all government departments and ministries in 1.5 years will bring new hope and confidence among the youth.

Shah, however, did not give any further details on the recruitment process initiated by the Home Ministry. When ETV Bharat contacted a senior official in the Home Ministry on the issue, no concrete answer was received. Following the announcement of the Prime Minister regarding 10 lakh recruitment, social media is being flooded with comments.

It is worth mentioning that besides the shortage in the administrative department of the Home Ministry, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) of the Home Ministry is also facing an acute manpower crisis. There is a shortage of manpower in all central forces including CRPCF, BSF, ITBP, SSB as well as CISF. There is a manpower shortage in India's premier investigation as well as anti-terror agencies like NIA, and NSG among others.