New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has given its nod to withdraw cases against 86 farmers who take part in the year-long agitation against the now repelled farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"As per the inputs received from the Ministry of Home Affairs, 86 no. of cases against farmers for withdrawal have been received and concurred with. Further, the Ministry of Railways has issued direction for the withdrawal of all cases registered by Railway Protection Force (RPF) during the farmers' agitation," stated Tomar.

His written reply was in response to Congress member Deepender Singh Hooda's question on whether the government has withdrawn the cases in all the states lodged against farmers during the agitation as assured.

Responding to Hooda's question regarding details of compensation paid to the families of farmers who died during the protests, Tomar said that such details are not maintained in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.