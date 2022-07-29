New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a national conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security in Chandigarh on Saturday. This will be the first such national conference where the Home Minister, Chief Ministers of different States, and the different Drugs Enforcement Agencies will all be on one platform.

The Chief Ministers of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab, The Administrator of Chandigarh, Officers from the BSF, NIA, and NCB as well as ATF chiefs of the respective States and NCORD members will also be present at the conference. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will dispose of more than 30,000 kg of drugs in four different places across the country including Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati, and Kolkata on Saturday in front of Home Minister Amit Shah who will see the program through video conferencing.

“On the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, NCB under the leadership of the Home Minister Amit Shah took a pledge to destroy 75,000 kilograms of drugs on 75 years of Independence,” a home ministry statement said. NCB started the drug disposal campaign on June 01 this year and so far about 51,217.8402 kgs of drugs have been disposed of by NCB teams in 11 different states till July 29.

“Tomorrow after the disposal of 30,468.784 kg of drugs in front of the Home Minister, the total quantity will reach around 81,686.6242 kgs crossing NCB’s target, which is a big achievement in is fight towards a drugs-free India,” the MHA said.