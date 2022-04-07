New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to inculcate disaster management training to NCC, NSS, and Home Guards in local and regional languages.

"It is very much necessary to include all NSS, NCC, and Home Guards in disaster management training. Besides, the training module should be in local and regional languages so that whenever any disaster takes place in any nook and corner of the country, NSS, NCC, and Home Guards can work as a stop-gap arrangement," said Shah in New Delhi.

Shah has also emphasized a unified disaster response system for which all the Centre and state agencies, district administration, village panchayats, community, and common people need to come together.

The Home Minister inaugurated the two-day-long national level conference on capacity building for disaster response 2022. The meeting will discuss various issues pertaining to disaster response and disaster risk reduction.

Also read: NDRF's courage, professionalism extremely motivating: PM Modi

"It's very much necessary to develop synergies among central and state disaster response forces to strengthen the response capabilities of all stakeholders," Shah said. "Many states and UTs have notified SDRF on the line of NDRF and rest are in pipeline which is definitely strengthening the response mechanism of country and making states self-sufficient," the Minister added.

He emphasized that all the agencies must be clear about their role during disaster response and work in coordination with each other which can be achieved only through these types of conferences. The Home Minister also inaugurated three newly-built regional response centers (RCC) of NDRF at Kishangarh (Rajasthan), Balasore (Odisha), and Bengaluru (Karnataka).