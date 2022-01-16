Lucknow: Ahead of the upcoming UP assembly election 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will start a virtual campaign in the state after January 23, during which he will be visiting every district to campaign for the UP polls.

He will campaign in an aggressive manner virtually and will give impetus to the election campaign through small meetings as the election commission has restricted rallies and public gatherings due to the surge in Covid cases.

For strengthening the campaign strategies, a core committee meeting was also held at the Bharatiya Janata Party's state office and the Chief Minister's residence where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders prepared the outline of their programs. However, the strategy is yet to be finalized, say sources.

UP assembly election 2022 will be held to elect 403 MLAs. The term of the current UP assembly, elected in 2017, will expire on May 14, 2022. The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the final voter list for UP Legislative Assembly Election 2022 earlier this month.

