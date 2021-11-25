Jaipur: Home Minister Amit Shah will make a two-day visit to Rajasthan on December 4 and 5 ahead of the scheduled protest march of his party against the Ashok Gehlot-led state government. Days after Gehlot's cabinet reshuffle, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a massive rally on December 15.

The home minister will chair the BJP working committee meeting on December 4 & 5 to be attended by more than 5,000 party representatives from across the state.

Though officials announcements are yet to be made, reports say state working committee and People's Conference are likely to be held together in both Jaisalmer and Jaipur. The Panchayat Samiti members and councillors associated with the BJP of Rajasthan, Zilla Parishad members, pradhans, district heads, presidents of municipal councils and municipal corporations, MLAs, MPs and other public representatives will be called in for the meeting.

The state BJP leadership is expected to announce the details of the home minister's visit, which has become a topic of discussion in the political circles.

