Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his first three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Shah will review the security situation with senior security and intelligence officials in Srinagar. The visit assumes significance as the valley has witnessed a spate of nine civilian killings including five non-local labourers. He will begin his visit from Srinagar where he will first hold the meetings with officials, panchayat and DDC members and government officials.

Shah will also inaugurate the Sharjah-Srinagar flight service at Srinagar Airport and will lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges of Handwara in Kupwara district and Udhampur in the Jammu region. The officials stated that the inauguration will be done by e-mode.

The Union Home Minister will fly to Jammu on October 24 where he will address a mega rally of BJP workers at Trikuta Nagar in Jammu district besides holding other official meetings. Shah will return to Srinagar and will hold further meetings on October 25 before leaving for Delhi on the same day.

Ahead of the visit of Shah, security has been beefed up in Kashmir and in the Jammu district. Security forces have intensified operations against militants by killing 15 militants following civilian killings and detained more than 900 persons in the Valley. The National Investigation Agency has also arrested 13 persons in connection with the killings and conducted dozens of raids across Kashmir in the last two weeks.

Security forces have intensified searches of civilians in markets and set up checkpoints, while aerial surveillance has been increased by drones.