Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi on Tuesday, ahead of the commencement of Amarnath Yatra and targeted killings in Kashmir. According to official sources, Shah will carry out a detailed review of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of recent targetted killings and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra which is witnessing a massive footfall of pilgrims.

They further revealed that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who flew to Delhi today will be present in the meeting besides Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir's chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, DGP JK Dilbagh Singh and other chiefs of security agencies. Ahead of the meeting, LG Sinha met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today and discussed the road infrastructure for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

"Met Hon'ble Raksha Mantri, Shri Raj Nath Singh Ji and discussed road infrastructure for Shri AmarnathJi Yatra and BRO assistance at difficult stretches in challenging terrain at high altitudes which will greatly ease the trek to the holy cave," Sinha tweeted. Ahead of tomorrow's meeting, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reviewed security preparedness for Amarnath Yatra with top officials of paramilitary forces and the Jammu and Kashmir administration, sources said.

About 10,000 paramilitary personnel (100 companies) in addition to Jammu and Kashmir Police are expected to be deployed along the two pilgrimage routes via Pahalgam and Baltal for yatra which commences on June 30 upto August 11 for 43 days. The government has said that more than 6 lakh devotees will visit the cave in Pahalgam this year after the yatra remained suspended for two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kashmir valley has witnessed 16 targeted killings of non-local as well as Kashmir Pandits since the abrogation of Article 370. Sources said the Home Minister will take a overall review of security and will direct the security agencies to expedite operations against militants in the valley.