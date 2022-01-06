Mumbai: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole on Thursday demanded an explanation from Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the security breach in PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to Firozpur in Punjab.

"Regardless of the Prime Minister's visit, all security arrangements are in place for 15 days. Information is obtained from three intelligence agencies. SPG controls all this. SPG comes under the Home Department. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the head of these agencies", Patole said, adding that Shah should answer for the entire fiasco.

Noting the effect of the farm laws on the people of Punjab and lack of turnout in Modi's rally in Firozpur, Patole alleged that the Prime Minister, "to divert attention", "left his helicopter and went by road, and performed a gimmick by showing a new look yesterday".

The inquiry by the Punjab government will expose BJP before people of the country, Patole added.

The Congress leader also said the farmers have given their response to the PM by not turning out for the meeting.

"The PM had branded farmers as terrorists and agitators. But they continued their struggle," he said.

