Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): The Mahamandaleshwar Dharmendra Giri Maharaj of Vrindavan allegedly received a phone call from an unknown person threatening to blow him up along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to the media, Dharmendra Giri Maharaj said that on Saturday evening that he received a phone call from an unknown number when an unidentified person, referring to the murder of Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur, threatened to blow him up. "He also threatened to blow up Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unless Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensures death penalty to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma," he said.

He also said that the person claimed to be associated with Al Qaeda. Dharmendra Giri Maharaj also said that he has filed a complaint at the Jaint Kotwali. According to the police, a case has been lodged and an investigation has started.