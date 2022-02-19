Raebareli: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who on Saturday held an election rally in Rae Bareli's Unchahar assembly constituency, said that under the rule of Yogi Adityanath, not a single 'bahubali' (influential criminals) was left terrorizing Uttar Pradesh. He criticized the SP-BSP governments of the past, saying they brought upon issues such as casteism, cronyism, and hindered development in the state.

"In the governments of Bua-Babua (aunt and nephew), no development took place in Uttar Pradesh. Congress used UP as a pathway to assume power in Delhi, yet BJP is the one who has brought electricity connections to the state from Delhi. For so many years, SP-BSP-Congress gained votes in the name of the power. BJP, on the other hand, provided 1.67 crore gas connections women in the state under the Ujjwala scheme," Shah said.

"SP-BSP contributed nothing apart from appeasement, casteism, cronyism and dynasty politics. Rae Bareli is the seat of the Gandhi family. Was there electricity in Rae Bareli before BJP came to power? People currently enjoy 22-24 hours of electricity daily", the union minister noted.

In Rae Bareli, elections will be held during the fourth phase of the ongoing Assembly polls. Leaders of all major sides are making continuous visits to the district. Amid Shah's rally, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi held street meetings in Harchandpur, Sareni and Bachhrawan.