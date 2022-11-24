India to achieve the target of USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, says Amit Shah
New Delhi: Time has come that our democratic values are known to the world, says Home Minister Amit Shah. "We are moving at a fast pace towards achieving the target of USD 5 trillion economy by 2025," he said, adding "In 2014, we had four unicorn start-ups, now we have over 100." (PTI)
