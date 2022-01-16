Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the decision to extend the holidays for educational institutions till January 30 due to the increasing Covid cases, on Sunday.

Chief Secretary of Telangana Somesh Kumar issued the orders for the extension of holidays. Previously, the government declared the Sankranthi holidays from January 8 to 16. "According to the previous announcement, the holidays are supposed to be completed today but the state government extended the holidays due to the increase in covid cases," Kumar said.

The cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at 2 pm on Monday to discuss the intensity of Covid cases and the preventative measures to be taken in the state. The meeting would be chaired by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan and holding online classes in educational institutions and other Covid related issues would also be discussed.