Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In view of the scorching summer heat and the maximum temperatures going up to 44 degrees Celsius, the summer holidays have been declared in government and private schools in Chhattisgarh from April 24 and it will continue till June 14. The schools will be re-opened on June 15.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the Chhattisgarh school education department. But those students who are voluntarily opting for online assessment will be allowed to visit the school on April 25, said sources, adding, the Chhattisgarh government decided to close schools in the state due to heatwave blowing across the state as well as maximum temperatures hovering around 43 to 44 degree Celsius in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur and Sarguja divisions of the state. Besides, the decision regarding Anganwadi Kendras is likely to be taken soon.

People especially school-going students were facing a harrowing time due to the blazing summer heat. Parents of the school students were worried about the well-being of their wards. Earlier, it was planned to keep schools open in Chhattisgarh till May 15, but it was rescheduled to shut down schools from April 24, added the source.