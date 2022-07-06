Mangaluru (Karnataka): Several district administrations have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday in view of

incessant rains in the coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka. The district administrations of Dakshin Kannada, Uttar Kannada, Kodagu, and Udupi have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday in view of relentless rains.

Dakshin Kannada Deputy Commissioner Rajendra K V, Uttar Kannada DC Mullai Muhilan M P, and Udupi DC Kurma Rao M declared a holiday in their districts. Educational institutions remained closed in the three districts on Tuesday also as per an earlier order. The meteorological department has declared an orange alert in these three districts.

Even in the Kodagu district rains have caused all schools and colleges to remain closed as per the orders given by the District Collector Dr Sateesha B C. A road closure was reported on the Madikeri-Mangalore National Highway-275 as traffic lined up due to a landslide at Monnangeri. 125mm rainfall was recorded in the Galibidu area of Kodagu.

Shivamogga District Collector Dr Selvamani R on Wednesday declared a holiday for all schools in Tirthahalli, Sagara, and Hosanagar taluks in the district. A four-day holiday has been declared for all schools in six taluks of the Chikkamagaluru district. Schools will remain closed till July 9 in Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, Kalasa, Narasimharajapura, Koppa, and Sringeri taluks.

The closure of schools comes after a six-year-girl had presumably been washed away in the Chikkamagaluru district. Rescue personnel have searched 6 kilometres of the Kabbinahalli stream in the district, but the girl's body is still missing.