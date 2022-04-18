Ramoji Film City brings Holiday Carnival from 21st April to 5th June during this summer season. The 46 days of celebration will have the finest blend of fun, leisure and amusement activities for holidaymakers. Thematic attractions, gardens, live shows, stunts shows, fun rides, games and adventure are part of the studio tour with the magnificent Bahubali set visit.

Happy Street, Carnival, Evening Fun

Happy Street – specially created for the holiday season will come alive with fun games, street shows, live food counters and a DJ forming the special engagements. Spectacular Carnival tableaus will roll down the dream avenues and be joined by quirky dancers, stilt walkers, jugglers and clowns. In the evening, the picturesque gardens and avenues will dazzle in special holiday lighting. Various packages have been designed for day and evening visits.

PACKAGES

HOLIDAY CARNIVAL DAY TOUR: ( 09.00 am to 08.00 pm.)

This package offers day-long engagement with thematic attractions, fun activities at the happy street, glittering Carnival Parade, special evening entertainment and illuminated ambience. Guests can experience a tour of Ramoji Film City by non-AC bus, shooting locations & gardens, shows at Ramoji Movie Magic - Action Theatre, Space Yatra & Filmi Duniya, complimentary rides, entertainment shows - Spirit of Ramoji, Wild West Stunt Show, Dome Show & Lights Camera Action, visit to Eco-zone - Bird Park, Butterfly Park and Bonsai Garden, Fundustan-children’s attraction, Borasura-spine-chilling walkthrough, Rain Dance and visit to Bahubali set.

HOLIDAY CARNIVAL STAR EXPERIENCE: (09.00 am to 08.00 pm)

The premium package offers express entry to shows and attractions and a buffet lunch. Guests can have a facilitated tour in AC coach, experience shooting locations and gardens, shows at Ramoji Movie Magic - Action Theatre, Space Yatra & Filmi Duniya, complimentary rides, entertainment shows - Spirit of Ramoji, Wild West Stunt Show, Dome show & Lights Camera Action, visit to Eco-zone - Bird Park, Butterfly Park and Bonsai Garden, Fundustan - children’s attraction, Borasura - spine-chilling walkthrough, Rain Dance and visit to Bahubali set. Guests can experience fun activities at the happy street, a spectacular Carnival Parade, special evening entertainment and amid illuminated ambience.

HOLIDAY CARNIVAL STAR EXPERIENCE - EVENING (1.00 pm to 8.00 pm)

The special evening package offers a facilitated tour by AC coach, fun activities at the happy street, spectacular Carnival Parade, evening entertainment amid illuminated ambience, buffet lunch or gala dinner. The select experiences include a visit to Bhagavatam – the mythological set, shows at Ramoji Movie Magic - Action Theatre, Space Yatra & Filmi Duniya, entertainment shows - Spirit of Ramoji, Wild West Stunt Show, Dome show & Lights Camera Action, eco-zone - Bird Park, Butterfly Park and Bonsai Garden and Bahubali set visit.

HOLIDAY CARNIVAL TWILIGHT DELIGHT (2.00 pm to 8.00 pm)

The exclusively designed evening package includes leisurely experiences and a gala dinner. Guests can experience shows at Ramoji Movie Magic - Action Theatre, Space Yatra & Filmi Duniya, Bahubali set visit, fun activities at Happy Street, Carnival Parade and special evening entertainment.

ATTRACTIVE STAY PACKAGES

Several attractive hotel stay packages are available in a luxury hotel -Sitara, comfort hotel - Tara, Shantiniketan - the budget hotel, Vasundhara Villa – farmhouse, Greens Inn – the cosy accommodation in a serene setting and Sahara – the shared accommodation, excellent for groups. For more details please log on to www.ramojifilmcity.com or contact 1800 120 2999.