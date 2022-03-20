Ranchi: Holi, the festival of colours, has a special significance in RJD supremo and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's life as he used to celebrate the festival on a grand note at his residence in Patna. Several people, including party leaders and workers, used to flock to his house to take part in the celebrations. However, this time the life of Lalu has become colourless as he could not celebrate the festival as he was languishing in jail after his conviction in the fodder scam.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to RIMS as a sick prisoner. There was no movement of the visitors outside the paying ward of RIMS till 12 pm on Friday. Hameed Akhtar, the jail superintendent of Birsa Munda Central Jail, told ETV Bharat over the phone that no application has been received from the visitors seeking permission to call on Lalu Yadav. Actually, the applications of the visitors are submitted to the police party deployed for the security of Lalu Yadav.

Out of many applications, only two people are allowed to meet every week after the approval of Lalu Yadav. This information reaches the jail management and the final names of the visitors are decided. But on the day of Holi, no one's name has been approved. The jail superintendent told that if they receive applications, they will definitely allow them to meet Lalu.

Notably, till now nobody has wished him and come to meet him at the hospital to extend Holi greetings. Meanwhile, Holi was celebrated on March 29, 2021. But, last year, Holi was not celebrated due to the death of Lalu Yadav's brother Mahavir Yadav. By the way, this time his followers, party leaders and workers had hoped for happy Holi celebrations because his younger son and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav got married last year, but in vain.

Read: People miss typical Bihari style Holi bash of Lalu Prasad Yadav