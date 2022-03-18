Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): The crossing over the Holika bonfire was performed at Falane village also popularly known as Prahlad Nagri. The age-old tradition of walking on the burning firewood is being practiced at the village and scores of devotees throng the place to watch the event.

A member from the priest family, Monu Panda, after undergoing a month-long penance, performed the ritual of crossing over the Holika bonfire. Thereafter, he took a Holy dip at the Prahlad Kund.

The Falane village is situated 60 kilometers away from Mathura district headquarters in the Shergarh area of Uttar Pradesh. The village is also known as Prahlad Nagri. As per the tradition, at least 30 feet wide and 15 feet high Holika (bonfire material) of seven villages are kept together and after performing the ritual, the Holika is set on fire. Thereafter, Monu Panda performed the ritual of 'fire walking' amid the presence of scores of spectators.

According to the legend, several decades ago, God appeared in the dreams of one of the family members of the priest. In his dreams, a family member of the priest was given instructions by God that a statue of Bhakta Prahlad was lying underneath a tree. Hence, he was asked to bring out the statute and install the idol in a temple. Besides, he was told in his dreams to carry out the rituals of crossing over the Holika. Since then the ritual is performed.