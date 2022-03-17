Kota: As surprising as it may sound but Kota has the world's only temple of Lankapati Ravana's brother Vibhishana. Experts believe that the temple is thousands of years old where devotees gather to worship Vibhishana. It is located near Kaithoon town of the Kota district. According to mythological beliefs, the temple was established only after the coronation of Lord Rama in Tretayuga, and Vibhishana is worshipped only because he helped Lord Rama in the battle against Ravana.

A 'Vibhishana Mela' is organized in Kaithoon town for seven days during Holi. The priest of the temple, Kaludas, said that he has been worshipping Vibhishana at the temple for the last 20 years.

The priest informed about the belief of the temple that after the victory over Lanka, Lord Rama was being crowned in Ayodhya and Lanka King Vibhishana had also reached to participate in it, while Lord Hanuman and Lord Shiva were discussing to visit the holy places post the coronation ceremony. The temple priest further added that when Vibhishana heard the conversation, he said that he will take both of them to visit all the holy places so that he can also worship.

The priest said that after getting the consent of Lord Shiva and Hanuman, Vibhishana carried a 'Kavad' (beam balance) on his shoulder to carry both of them. Kaludas further added that Lord Shiva placed a condition in the front of Vibhisana that the journey will end wherever the pan of balance will touch the ground. Consequently, the journey ended at Kaithoon town.

Whereas, Durga Shankar Puri, the founder member of the temple trust, believes that although Vibhishana and Hiranyakaship are not connected with mythology, on the occasion of Holi, Dev Vimanas are taken out in Kaithoon town. Rahul, a devotee, said that Vibhishana was the ultimate devotee of God thus he has unwavering faith in him.

Hariom Puri, vice president of Kaithoon Municipality, said that due to the pandemic, the event on Holi is being organized on a small scale. Last year in 2021, only 20 feet statue of Hiranyakashipu was burnt and the event lasted only for 3 days instead of 7 as before. Meanwhile, Hadoti Kesari Dangal will be organized on 19th March.

Ramesh Chandra Mehra, associated with the temple management, said that earlier they used to organize a seven-day event, in which cultural events including Kavi Sammelan and many other programs were held but it was discontinued since the country was hit by the pandemic.

There is a demand of the local people that if it is the only temple of Vibhishana in the world, then it should get recognition at the national level.

