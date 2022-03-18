Varanasi: The colors of Holi got an unexpected new tint in Varanasi on Friday, as a globally known suited figure was seen in the Dashashwamedh Ghat in the city. Varanasi resident Anand Agarwal was thronged by the crowd as he descended upon the ghat donning the avatar of Russian President Vladimir Putin, evoking both wonder and applause from people enjoying the festival of colours.

Speaking to ETV Bharat regarding his choice of getup for Holi this year, Agarwal said his mission was to put an end to terrorism raging across the world, further saying that he was working with PM Narendra Modi to achieve his end.

"Putin has work to do not just in Varanasi, but in the entire world. I, together with PM Narendra Modi, will get rid of terrorists from the world. It is in God's hand to punish the terrorists, but it is my job, alongside PM Modi, to send them to God", he said, after introducing himself as the Russian President.

Interestingly, the 'foreign guest' appeared to have a plan to showcase his military strength as well, with people behind him carrying a homemade version of a nuclear missile with the Russian flag on it.

