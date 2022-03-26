Lucknow: In his first address after taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the second time in a row, Yogi Adityanath said that there is “no other virtue than public service”.

“Spiritual satisfaction comes from discharging the responsibilities with commitment and loyalty. Ministers have got a sacred opportunity to serve the people and the state. Converting this opportunity into an achievement, we all have to make continuous efforts for the development of the state and the happiness of the people,” Adityanath said.

In the introductory meeting with the cabinet members at Lok Bhavan here, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for “reposing faith in nationalism, security, good governance, and development”. He also thanked the ministers of the previous state government for “contributing to the progress and prosperity of the state”. Adityanath said that “transparency and honesty are very important in public life”.

Emphasizing that the works should be executed “according to the policy and rules”, he said that the disposal of files should be done in a time-bound manner. “Under no circumstances should the files remain pending”. He also directed the ministers to be present in their offices on time and perform the works.

He said that as people's representatives, ministers should have effective contact and dialogue with the public. “Regular public hearings should be held for redressal of public grievances and problems. Go to the district every month as a minister in-charge,” the CM directed the ministers.

Adityanath directed the ministers that besides reviewing the development works, they should also take feedback from the public regarding the works. He further said that meetings with public representatives are also necessary during the stay of the district. The chief minister also laid emphasis on the non-discriminatory transfer policy of government employees.

He said that a cabinet meeting should be proposed to give a new impetus to the development of the state adding special programs that should be organized for the members of the cabinet at IIM, Lucknow.

