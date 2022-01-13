Bhubaneswar: Hockey player and two-time Asian Games medalist Lilima Minz on Thursday announced her retirement from Indian women’s hockey team at the age of 27.

Hockey India tweeted out, congratulating the two-time Asian Games medallist for her contribution to the sport.

"We thank Lilima Minz for her contribution to enriching the rich history that Hockey India possesses. Her contributions over the last decade have been innumerable. Congratulations Lilima on a stellar career!", the tweet read.

The Odisha government's Department of Sports and Youth Services too wished her a happy retirement.

Lilima, who made her debut for the national side at the 4-Nation women's Hockey tournaments held in Argentina (Quilmes and Parana) in 2011, has been part of many glorious moments with the Indian Women's Hockey Team.

The midfielder, who scored 12 goals in 156 matches for India, was part of the Bronze Medal victory at the Asian Games 2014, Silver Medal win at the 2018 Asian Games, and the Gold Medal victory at the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019.

Born on 10 April 1994, Lilima hails from Sundargarh district of Odisha. She was part of the Indian women hockey’s team that won the bronze medal in junior's hockey world cup for the first time in 2013. Minz was also part of the squad that represented India in the 2016 summer olympics after 36 years.

The midfielder was also a part of the Indian team which booked a place in the Tokyo Olympics through the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2019 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.