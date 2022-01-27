Una (Himchal Pradesh): Hockey Olympian S. Charanjit Singh, who captained the Olympic team that won the gold in 1964 at Tokyo, breathed his last on Thursday owing to age-related complications. He was 92-years old.

His last rites will be performed later today. An alumnus of Punjab Agricultural University at Ludhiana, he was also a part of the team that won the silver medal at the Rome Olympics in 1960.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took to Twitter to express his deep condolences. "The sad news of the demise of Charanjit Singh, a former hockey player from Una and the captain of the Indian hockey team in the 1964 Olympic Games, was received by Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee. May God rest the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family. Peace!" CM Thakur tweeted.

Charanjit Singh was also honoured by the Government of India with Arjuna Award and Padma Shri. He also held the post of Director, Department of Physical Education, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.