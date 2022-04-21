Jamshedpur: Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship - 2022 started at Naval Tata Hockey Academy in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Wednesday.

More than 550 players from 31 teams and officials of Hockey India are participating in this competition being held from April 20 to May 1. Besides, more than 100 coaches and training staff including renowned Olympian Sameer Dad, Olympian of Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Arjuna Award winner and Rajendra Singh of Round Glass Punjab Hockey Academy will also be part of the National Championship. Gyanendra Ningombam, President of Hockey India, attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest.

He welcomed the teams and officials and praised the state-of-the-art facilities of NHTSA. He also said that he expects the academy to organize many more championships in the future. On this occasion, Hockey India Vice President and Hockey Jharkhand President Bhola Nath Singh, who was present as a special guest, congratulated the players on the championship.

There were many matches on the first day of the championship. The team of Tata Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Academy 10-0 while performing brilliantly with player Deepak Soreng's 3 goals and Shivam Singh's 2 goals. In another match, Sai Academy defeated Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh by 18-02.

Namdhari XI defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy Delhi 12-01. In the last league match of the day, Vadipati Raja Hockey Academy defeated Vidarbha 2-0.

