Srinagar (J&K): Tension gripped the Srinagar Airport (SXR) on Monday evening after a caller claimed that a bomb has been planted inside the Go First airline departing to Delhi. "The call came from a New Delhi-based number with a hoax claim of a bomb being planted inside the the flight scheduled for take-off at 7 pm. Following which the airline company alerted the security forces, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

"Following which the take-off was halted and a thorough search was conducted. But, nothing was found. Further investigation is underway," he added. Sharing more details about the incident, a senior official of the Go First Airlines told ETV Bharat, "G8 - 149 (A320-271 N) was scheduled to depart from Srinagar to Delhi this evening at 7 pm, but due to a fake call it was delayed. The police were alerted and after a thorough search for over two hours the flight got a green signal as nothing was found."

"Finally, the flight took off at 9.35 pm and reached its destination (Delhi) at 10.42 pm. We were tense about the safety of our passengers/guests. Unfortunately, the delay also caused inconvenience to our passengers," the official said. Meanwhile, the police claimed that the hoax caller will be identified soon and a legal course of action will also be taken against the person.

