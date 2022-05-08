Ayodhya: The politics surrounding Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has further intensified. Developments in recent days have been seen after Kaiserganj BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh threatened not to let Thackeray enter Ayodhya without an apology by the latter due to his alleged insult of North Indians in Maharashtra, the emergence of hoardings in Ayodhya announcing the arrival of 'real Shiv Sena'.

The new hoardings put up by Shiv Sena display Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, with a line at the bottom saying "The real one is coming, beware of fake!" in Hindi. According to sources, the boards are an indication of Aaditya Thackeray's Ayodhya visit, which will also occur sometime in June.

The reference in the hoarding can be attributed to MNS' own hoardings which claimed Raj Thackeray to be the 'real Ram Bhakt'. MNS chief Thackeray is set to arrive in Ayodhya on June 5. Meanwhile, the district administration acted promptly, removing hoardings of both MNS and Shiv Sena.